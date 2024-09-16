Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 788,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,478. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 2.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

