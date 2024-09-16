Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.25% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $25.23. 33,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,675. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0427 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

