Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
QVAL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $45.74.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
