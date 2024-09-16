Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 14.8% in August

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

QVAL traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QVAL. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

