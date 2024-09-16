Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and $1.98 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

