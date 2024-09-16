Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $41.75 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,604 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Capri worth $41,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of CPRI opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

