Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $14.43 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 185.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1,828.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Squarespace by 13.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 21.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,019 shares of company stock worth $10,227,282 over the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -925.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

