AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $3.14 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $114.30 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

