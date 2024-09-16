American Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

