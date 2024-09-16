American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

