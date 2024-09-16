AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.18% of AMETEK worth $1,225,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

AMETEK stock opened at $167.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

