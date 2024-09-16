Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $13,595,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.