Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.