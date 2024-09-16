Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

APH stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 68,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

