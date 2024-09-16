Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.84 on Monday. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

