Analysts’ Downgrades for September 16th (AMRK, BGS, CTS, EOG, FARM, HE, KR, PEB, RCL, RGCO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 16th:
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
