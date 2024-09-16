Analysts’ Downgrades for September 16th (AMRK, BGS, CTS, EOG, FARM, HE, KR, PEB, RCL, RGCO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 16th:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

