Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $11.42

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $236,872. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,221,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $8,780,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.