Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND opened at C$38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$44.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.25.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9359845 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

