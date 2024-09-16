Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $52.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

