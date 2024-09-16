Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.44, a P/E/G ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,677,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,421 shares in the company, valued at $24,677,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,997 shares of company stock valued at $68,517,631. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.