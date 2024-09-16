Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,066 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $646,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $516.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

