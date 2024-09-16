Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $12.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 0.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

