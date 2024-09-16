Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

