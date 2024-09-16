Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.
About Aozora Bank
