Arbitrum Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $146.33 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.5060161 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $129,987,043.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

