Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. 204,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arhaus by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 252,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

