Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $359.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.07 and a 200-day moving average of $313.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

