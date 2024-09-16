Ark Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,476,798 coins and its circulating supply is 183,475,806 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

