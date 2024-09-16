Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.25.

NYSE:ABG opened at $221.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,603,000 after buying an additional 146,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

