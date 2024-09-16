ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

ASML stock opened at $816.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $898.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $945.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.