Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Matthew Krueger Sells 76,723 Shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 76,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $118,920.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Krueger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of Asset Entities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00.

Asset Entities Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 465,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 8.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 207.47% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

