Astera Labs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALAB) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 16th

Astera Labs’ (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 16th. Astera Labs had issued 19,800,000 shares in its public offering on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $712,800,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.22. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,659 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

