ATB Capital Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$29.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,747. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$20.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3804945 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Insiders bought a total of 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

