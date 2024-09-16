AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 6.2% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 18,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 32.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 113,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,970 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

