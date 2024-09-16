Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) to Issue $0.11 Final Dividend

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Auswide Bank Price Performance
Auswide Bank Company Profile
Auswide Bank Ltd engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts deposits, including call deposits, term deposits, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts, as well as business access, pension, cash management, mortgage offset, and self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and provides loans comprising home, personal, car, and home renovation loans, as well as credit cards and overdrafts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auswide Bank
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Auswide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auswide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.