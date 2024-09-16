Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.23. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 289,854 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.