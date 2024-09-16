Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.80 ($6.86).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.87) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

LON:AV opened at GBX 493.10 ($6.45) on Monday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 375.10 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 510.20 ($6.67). The firm has a market cap of £13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 7,391.30%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,322.03). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £31,187.50 ($40,783.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107,253 shares of company stock worth $52,002,196. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

