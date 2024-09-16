Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 2% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00007675 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $674.84 million and $17.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,727.07 or 0.99949362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,655,032 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,647,715.5745389 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49671004 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $16,883,681.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.