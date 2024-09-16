AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $32.71 on Monday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

Get AXS Green Alpha ETF alerts:

AXS Green Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.