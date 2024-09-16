Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,767.0 days.

Azimut Trading Down 7.2 %

AZIHF stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

