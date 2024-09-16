B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,453,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 11,664,318 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

