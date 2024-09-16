Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $131.16 million and approximately $21.14 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $38.20 or 0.00065546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,541 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,900.992566 with 3,433,541.15581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 39.02038079 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $19,084,783.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

