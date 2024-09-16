Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.03

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1024255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.