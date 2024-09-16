Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 609.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.