Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of BKHPF stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.