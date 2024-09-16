Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,208. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

