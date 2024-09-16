Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.52) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 510.33 ($6.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,247.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.63. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.62). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32), for a total value of £569.94 ($745.31). Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.