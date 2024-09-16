Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.