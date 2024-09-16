Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.