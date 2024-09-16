Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on BTDPY

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

