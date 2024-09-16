Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.67

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 158519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLCO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 15.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 339,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.