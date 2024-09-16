Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Short Interest Update

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 19.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,196,000.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAYA remained flat at $10.37 during midday trading on Monday. Bayview Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

