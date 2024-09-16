Bcwm LLC Buys 3,718 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bcwm LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.4% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

