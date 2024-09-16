Bcwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bcwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.8% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

